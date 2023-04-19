We are all born with certain gifts. Some are apparent in childhood and some are discovered as we grow older. And some stay with us all our lives. That’s the case with local artist Jim Camann, 88.
“I always drew and enjoyed art, but I didn’t think about school beyond high school,” said Camann, who grew up in Tonawanda, a suburb of Buffalo, N.Y.
Encouraged by a teacher to pursue his artistic talent, Camann enrolled at Buffalo State University in 1952. Back then, Buffalo State was considered to be the best school for art in the country. The curriculum exposed Camann to all kinds of creative endeavors, from watercolor, acrylics and oils to stage design, jewelry, sculpture and photography.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in art education and art history, he became an art teacher in an elementary school. Realizing that this was not his calling, Camann secured a position with IBM. The Design Center at IBM offered him an opportunity to work in industrial arts and graphic design with talented artists.
Camann honed his art throughout his work life, but became a serious painter in 1978. He studied watercolor painting with well-known artist Paul Elliot.
While his life as an artist was evolving into a career, his family life was filled with tragedy. His college sweetheart, Jean, died at 35, leaving him with three daughters to raise. Jean was an artist, poet and writer.
His second wife, Meredith, taught music at his daughters’ school. The girls were upset at first, but Meredith became a mother to them.
In the early 1980s, he was transferred to Charlotte, N.C. The couple moved to Tega Cay, and became involved with the community, especially the Fort Mill Community Playhouse.
Then they moved into the house that is now home to the Fort Mill History Museum. The couple also bought a summer home in the Adirondacks, where Camann taught art and conducted workshops during the summers. Meredith died in 1998, leaving Camann alone for the second time.
He continued to paint, selling some of his paintings and donating others to charity auctions. Meredith had a good friend, Janet Walsh, who lived on Long Island, N.Y. Walsh taught watercolor painting all over the world.
Camann and Walsh had both lost their spouses. Their first date was in the restaurant where a scene from “You’ve Got Mail” was shot. Camann and Walsh sat at the same table as Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks had in the movie. Camann married for the third time.
Walsh was president of the American Watercolor Society (AWS) in New York City. The couple moved to Allentown, Pa., so Walsh would have an easy commute to the city. Camann was invited to join the AWS after he had fulfilled their requirement of three juried exhibitions.
Camann and Walsh moved to Sun City Carolina Lakes in Indian Land in 2012. Camann joined Art in the City and conducts classes for residents. He paints with acrylics, using primary colors to mix the desired shade he needs. There is always a sketchbook nearby as he draws and makes copious notes about what he sees. He has close to 100 books filled with his drawings and descriptions.
When teaching a class, Camann shares tips for intermediate and new artists. He urges students to look at the subject and decide what the painting is about. Then choose the focal point. Establishing shapes and painting the subject on a small canvas first is also helpful in completing a project.
Camann quotes suggestions from “Watercolor Made Easy,” written by Walsh, who died in 2021. The ideas can work for any medium.
“When I think I’ll add on to make it darker, think again.”
“When you believe your painting is completed, quit.”
“Paint in shapes, not things.”
Camann says his love of art has allowed him to meet hundreds of talented artists and learn from them.
He speaks fondly of his marriages and the inspiration each wife brought to him. In addition to his three daughters, Camann has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.