No one can deny the growth in Lancaster County over the past few decades. As people flock to South Carolina, communities like Indian Land struggle to meet the needs of a growing population.
Enter Lancaster 2040, a long-term project to address land use and transportation planning in the county. Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall spoke to senior citizens at a Life Long Learning meeting in March. He outlined goals for the future and some projects that have already been approved and are in the budget. He explained that some expenditures become necessary with growth and may not be seen by citizens.
Marstall spoke about projects that are funded by the federal government — the coroner’s office, storage for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, updating the HVAC system in a county building and adding a cybersecurity officer.
Lancaster 2040 is a comprehensive plan that addresses a way for undeveloped land, farms, rural and residential areas to handle the challenges of unprecedented growth.
“Slowing growth is the mantra of the County Council,” Marstall said.
The most-asked question from the group of senior citizens was, “What about the roads?” The road most cited was U.S. 521.
North Carolina plans to widen U.S. 521 to the South Carolina border. That project is expected to start in three to four years.
On the South Carolina side, several ideas have been evaluated. A six-lane highway with a median, a six-lane highway without a median and reduced conflict intersections (RCI). The proposals include adding turning lanes, and areas with no U-turns permitted. The RCIs would mean no left turns at some intersections. Henry Harris Road will soon have three traffic circles, with more being considered in other high-traffic areas.
The county has received grants for a new airport terminal and other airport upgrades.
An 84-acre regional park is planned for near the 1,800-home Roselyn development. Park plans call for a multi-use trail, a small amphitheater, a picnic area, a multi-use field complex and pickle ball/basketball courts, but County Council has not yet approved the plans. The county’s hospitality tax fund would provide some of the revenue necessary for this regional park. Other sources being considered are a bond to fund a portion of the project and obtaining additional commercial property to create an income stream.
The seniors listened intently as Marstall laid out plans for the future. When he invited questions, the seniors were ready.
“How about a post office?”
“Why can’t we have a bus system that will take us to the border of North Carolina?”
“Is the Blue Line coming to Indian Land?”
Marstall said the post office is a federal entity, and CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System) handles the Blue Line in that city. The question of public transportation is whether there would be enough ridership, since everyone loves their cars.
“All we can do is plan and hope we get it right,” Marstall said in closing.