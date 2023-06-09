No one can deny the growth in Lancaster County over the past few decades. As people flock to South Carolina, communities like Indian Land struggle to meet the needs of a growing population.

Enter Lancaster 2040, a long-term project to address land use and transportation planning in the county. Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall spoke to senior citizens at a Life Long Learning meeting in March. He outlined goals for the future and some projects that have already been approved and are in the budget. He explained that some expenditures become necessary with growth and may not be seen by citizens.