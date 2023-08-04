A group of Lancaster High School students have earned national recognition for their efforts to shed light on social issues.
Four students won the national 2023 Milton Wolf Prize in Student Advocacy.
Alana Fennell, Kelassua Talford, Nylah Mable and Angel “Jinx” Scarbrough competed and took home top honors in the national student advocacy project.
Students were required to identify a community challenge that is important to the student; research the topic; learn how it is being addressed; create a visual presentation; and present it to a group outside their classroom.
The goal is to provide real-life learning experiences for students and empower them to be active citizens making positive change in the community.
Dr. Deborah B. Cureton, who serves on the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood advisory board, praised the young women and their educators.
“I am so excited that young girls are gaining expertise in technology, an area generally thought of as a male dominion,” she said. “Not only are they learning new skills, they are addressing important issues that affect how well we manage human survival.”
The four students were all in Stacy Steele’s Breaking Boundaries class at Lancaster High. They chose the following areas: Fennell, public safety; Talford and Mable, hunger; and Scarbrough, poverty.
Steele said her class focuses on the Holocaust, which is one of her passions. She e traveled to Poland in June with the S.C. Council on the Holocaust, and will also travel to Hungary.
“The project encourages students to be civically aware, which is a major lesson that we can take away from the Holocaust,” she said. “I want my students to know that we can all make a difference in the world.”
Steele said she finds it satisfying that her students are examining their community, advocating that people get involved and bringing awareness to create positive changes.
This past April, the students presented their research in Promise Neighborhood’s Extended Day Showcase to a capacity crowd of 400 in Lancaster High’s auditorium.
Six Milton Wolf prize winners were selected.
“All of our students who participated were top prize winners, with each presentation being awarded a certificate and a $400 cash prize,” Steele said.
Lancaster High School was also chosen as a Wolf Prize School and was awarded $500. Steele said the awards will be used to support a community organization important to the school community.
The students have decided to give the school prize of $500 to Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
Promise Neighborhood Project Director Sh’Kur Francis expressed gratitude for the gift.
“We are so thankful for these students who decided to give back to the community,” he said.
The Milton Wolf Prize in Student Advocacy is a Centropa Civics project competition for U.S. public school students in grades six through 12.
Wolf served as America’s ambassador to Austria during the Cold War in the 1970s. His motto was “Make things happen for the people who need it most.”