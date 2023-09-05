LANCASTER — Annie Louise Hegler, affectionately known as Weezer, passed away at home on Aug. 30, 2023, in Lancaster, at the age of 89 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 28 1934 in Lancaster, to her late parents, William Jake Robinson and Arlevia Catoe.
Louise had a vibrant personality and love of her family. Growing up in Lancaster, she developed a passion for swimming and water skiing, even working as a lifeguard in her younger years. She had a sharp wit and a great appreciation for humor and laughter. Louise was also an avid football fan, cheering on the Denver Broncos and her beloved Carolina Gamecocks.
In 1959, Louise married the love of her life, William R. Hegler III who cared for her until her life’s end. Louise was devoted to her family and is survived by Peggy Lee Deas, Lisa Hegler Sullivan (Paul), and Jay Hegler (Tammy). She was also a proud grandmother to Josh Deas (Lauren), Justin Hegler, Jessica Deas (Marc), Amanda Hegler, and great-grandchildren Chance (Mellyna), Gunnar, Allan, Carter, Will, Bella, and Liam. Louise’s sister, Becky Joanne Barton, was not only her sibling, but also her dear friend. Their annual Litchfield beach trips were a cherished tradition where they could spend special time with each other and their extended families. She was predeceased by her brother, Claude Robinson.
Louise’s private Celebration of Life Memorial Service, in accordance with her wishes, was held on Sept. 3. The service honored her life and the beautiful memories she created with her loved ones.
The family requests that any contributions in Louise’s memory be made to Agape Hospice Care or the Lancaster SPCA of South Carolina where she adopted her beloved cat, Gracie.
The family would like to thank the Agape Hospice Team for the care and compassion provided to Louise.
Her legacy of love and laughter will forever be treasured in their hearts.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hegler.