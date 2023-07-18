The state of South Carolina is facing an urgent need for foster parents as the number of children entering the foster care system continues to rise.
Behind the statistics lie the stories of vulnerable children, many of whom have experienced abuse, neglect, death of a parent or trauma, and are desperately seeking stability and loving homes.
South Carolina’s Youth Advocate Program (SCYAP), a nonprofit group that works with the S.C. Department of Social Services, is working diligently to shed light on the pressing need for more therapeutic foster parents for children who have suffered significant trauma.
John Connery, project manager for SCYAP, describes these foster parents as “angels walking on Earth.” These “angels” play a pivotal role in addressing the growing crisis, providing temporary care and stability to children who have been removed from their homes. By opening their hearts and homes, foster parents become a vital source of support and guidance during these children's most vulnerable moments.
The need for foster parents in South Carolina is diverse and spans all age groups, from infants to teenagers. Connery said Lancaster County alone needs about 61 more foster families. He said as the number of children in foster care increases, finding suitable foster homes for teenagers has become especially challenging.
But the rewards of being a foster parent are immeasurable. Linda McDonald of Lancaster, who has been a foster parent for more than 15 years and has fostered over 30 children, says that being a foster parent is extremely rewarding.
“I love them, and I let them know they are loved,” she said.
When asked about the bond formed with the children she has fostered, McDonald responds with joy.
“The first child I fostered is 31, and he called me yesterday,” she said.
McDonald says she is hopeful when the children are able to return to their homes, but finds gratification in knowing she was able to provide security to them. McDonald continues to remain in the lives of many of them.
Prospective foster parents must undergo a thorough screening process, including background checks, home inspections and comprehensive training. While the requirements are rigorous, they are in place to ensure that children are placed in safe and suitable environments that meet their unique needs.
Foster parents receive ongoing support from social workers, therapists and other professionals, who work closely with them to provide guidance, resources and access to necessary services. This support system helps foster parents navigate the challenges they may encounter and equips them with the tools to provide the best possible care to the children in their homes.
By answering the call to support vulnerable children, foster parents have the opportunity to make a lifelong difference in a child's life, which McDonald says is the greatest impact she believes foster parents have – the chance to change a child’s life for the better.
For more information on becoming a foster parent in South Carolina, contact the Youth Advocate Program at www.nyap.org or call 1-877-692-7226.