LANNWS-07-19-23 FOSTER FAMILIES

Local foster mom Linda McDonald poses with Stephen Mickell, whom she fostered. McDonald says being a foster parent is extremely rewarding.

 courtesy of Linda McDonald

The state of South Carolina is facing an urgent need for foster parents as the number of children entering the foster care system continues to rise.

Behind the statistics lie the stories of vulnerable children, many of whom have experienced abuse, neglect, death of a parent or trauma, and are desperately seeking stability and loving homes.