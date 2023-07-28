The S.C. Association of Counties (SCAC) has awarded a 2023 Board of Directors Scholarship to Emma Estridge of Kershaw, a recent graduate of the S.C. Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH) in Greenville.

Each year, SCAC awards four $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of counties chosen by lot, and Lancaster County was selected in the 2023 draw.