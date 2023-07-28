The S.C. Association of Counties (SCAC) has awarded a 2023 Board of Directors Scholarship to Emma Estridge of Kershaw, a recent graduate of the S.C. Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH) in Greenville.
Each year, SCAC awards four $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of counties chosen by lot, and Lancaster County was selected in the 2023 draw.
“The scholarships are another way our board and organization give back to the communities we serve, and it is always such an honor to recognize the talented young people in our counties as they prepare for the next steps in exciting futures,” said SCAC President Debra Summers of Lexington County Council.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must plan to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall.
Estridge is the daughter of Robert and Jennie Estridge of Kershaw. Ranked third in her class, she plans to major in English at Wofford College. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and consistently makes the president’s list/A honor roll. She is in the SCGSAH Creative Writing Department, where she spends more than 15 hours a week in honors creative writing classes on top of her regular academic classes. She has served as a junior marshal and as hall executive, as well as being active on the Student Council and Honor Council. She also participated in varsity track and varsity cross country, in addition to being part of the Focus Chorus program and film club.
Outside of her academic studies and extracurricular activities, Estridge has been published in several literary magazines and has won multiple Scholastic Art and Writing awards, including two Silver Keys and two Gold Keys. She assists fellow students with tutoring in English and creative writing and has participated in an outreach program to teach creative writing to middle school students.
SCAC’s Board of Directors Scholarship Selection Committee met in the spring to evaluate applicants for this award. Applicants must submit an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. The selection is based on the student’s essay, grades, school activities and community involvement.