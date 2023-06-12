UNION — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie League stars won the District 5 tournament and are headed to the state tournament.
The Lancaster 6U Rookie stars went 4-0 in the district field at the Timken Sports Complex in Union, capturing the crown in the double-elimination field with two wins Tuesday, June 6.
The Rookie stars, who outscored four foes in as many games 70-20, defeated Boiling Springs, 15-0, and Cherokee, 23-13.
The 10-run win over Cherokee gave the Lancaster stars the title.
Colton Thomas led the Lancaster Rookie stars with four hits, including a home run. J.J. Kennedy, Noah Croxton, Wyle Allen and Sawyer Lehman each had three hits.
Jayden Robinson and Rhett Melton had two hits apiece, including a home run. Caine Bass, Carson Faile, Creighton Eubanks and Reid Blackmon had two hits each.
The Lancaster stars scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth frame to close out the title-clinching win.
Thomas’ home run gave the Lancaster Rookie stars the walk-off win.
“We challenged our players in our phases and they responded well,” said Lancaster coach Joel Allen. “A key for us was our guys playing in a fall league, which we felt helped in situational play. We hit the ball, but our defense improved with our play in the fall league.”
The Lancaster Rookie stars opened play Tuesday with a 15-0 win over Boiling Springs.
Thomas and Robinson each had three hits. Bass, Eubanks, Croxton and Lehman each had two hits.
First baseman Wyle Allen was presented the game ball by the umpires for his solid defensive play.
The Rookie stars tallied seven in the first inning, three in the second and five in the fourth for the 15-0 win.
Allen said the support in the stands was outstanding.
“We’re grateful for our parents, grandparents and the community for coming and supporting us. Union is a good ride from Lancaster, but we had great fans,” Allen said. “We had a good crowd behind us every night and it made a difference.”
Lancaster now turns its attention to the state tournament in Orangeburg, where it opens play against the host team June 24.
Coach Joel Allen is assisted by Lael Allen, Shawn Thomas, Keli Thomas and Garrett Johnson.