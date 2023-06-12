LANSPTS-06-14-23 DIXIE BASEBALL

The Lancaster Dixie Baseball 6U Rookie League All-Stars won the District 5 title last week for a bid to the state tournament.

 supplied

UNION — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie League stars won the District 5 tournament and are headed to the state tournament.

The Lancaster 6U Rookie stars went 4-0 in the district field at the Timken Sports Complex in Union, capturing the crown in the double-elimination field with two wins Tuesday, June 6.