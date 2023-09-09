Two veteran coaches and two newcomers will lead the county high school cheer teams this year, as all four teams look to energize and support their school teams during football season. Here’s a glimpse into each cheer team for the 2023 season.
Andrew Jackson
Lee Harris, a Brooklyn Springs Elementary kindergarten teacher, is in her third year as the Volunteers’ head cheer coach.
Andrew Jackson has 20 members on its squad, including seven seniors. This team will be younger than she is accustomed to, with only seven members returning from last year’s team.
“I am looking forward to seeing them bond and develop as a team, as well watching their individual strengths,” Harris said.
The Volunteers will travel to home and away football games this season, hoping to give the football team a boost of energy and morale, she said.
Harris enjoys being a part of the “Friday Night Lights” experience at AJ.
“It’s so busy on Friday nights and everyone’s adrenaline is racing to make sure we get everything done,” she said. “My favorite part is watching the squad perform. Seeing all their hard work from practice being put to use on the field is a great reward.”
The Volunteers were busy this summer, Harris said. Conditioning and weightlifting started in June, and practices were held three days a week over the summer. The team also took part in fundraising activities — selling football program ads, Bundt Cakes and Simply Sheets. Their earnings bought cheer gear for the season.
One of the team’s returning members is a regular face in the Harris household — Kylee Harris. A senior captain and Harris’ daughter, she is in her fourth year on varsity.
“I enjoy being a part of our small-town crowd,” she said. “From the team running onto the field through the sign (banner), scoring touchdowns, the fans in the stands cheering with us — it’s nonstop energy the entire game.”
Buford
For the third consecutive season, Buford High’s cheer team will be led by Tonya Rape, an English teacher at Buford Middle.
Rape is a former college cheerleader — Winthrop University 1994 — who brings more than a decade of coaching experience to the Yellow Jackets.
“My favorite part of being their coach is the time I get to spend with them as a coach,” she said, “but also as someone that hopefully makes a difference in helping them become successful citizens.”
Buford High’s cheer team has 16 members this year, including three seniors. Juniors Anna Gleaton and Averee Stacks serve as Buford’s captains.
The Yellow Jackets will not take part in competition events this season, but will focus on supporting their fellow classmates on the sideline, Rape said.
The Buford squad worked hard this summer, practicing its craft and becoming a closer unit in the process, Rape said. She looks forward to seeing her girls take the field and watching all their hard work pay off this fall.
“My favorite part … is the way the Buford community comes together to support each of the students,” Rape said. “Whether they are cheering, playing on the football team or performing in the band, the support that comes from the stands is amazing.”
Indian Land
The Indian Land High cheer team will be guided by first-year varsity coach Kamryn Schemine, a certified personal trainer with seven years of school and competition cheer experience. She will lead 22 members on the Warriors cheer team, including 10 seniors.
“The ILHS cheer team is a growing program,” she said. “This year, we are really focusing on technique, developing skills and forming relationships.”
Indian Land is working diligently to qualify for cheer competitions, Schemine said.
The IL cheer team had an eventful summer, she said. They grew as a unit by hosting numerous fundraisers, including a cornhole tournament, and spending hours practicing together.
The Indian Land squad took part in the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) cheer camp in July. Schemine says her team learned new material, solidified its technique and developed new skills at the camp.
Five Warriors — freshman Victoria Horton (on the junior varsity team) and seniors Kimberly Gibson, Savannah Boroughs, Kaitlyn Csuhta and Natalie Ross — earned All-American honors from the UCA.
“We’re not just skilled cheerleaders, but also great teammates who support each other both on and off the field,” said Ross, a captain on the team. “We strive to create a positive and inclusive atmosphere for everyone.”
“As the cheer program is still being built, I want the community to know that IL cheer works exceptionally hard to prove that we are just as much athletes as the other sports teams,” said Csuhta, another IL captain. “We look forward to uplifting the spirit at school and sporting events.”
Lancaster
Lancaster High’s new head cheer coach LaShonda Heath is ready to hit the ground running.
“I’m mostly looking forward to getting to know each of my girls, and being able to be a positive role model in their lives,” Heath said.
And she’s excited to be part of Lancaster football games.
“My favorite part … is being a part of the Lancaster High School legacy,” Heath said. “Seeing the kids enjoy themselves and giving it their all on the field — cheerleaders, football players, dance team and the band.”
Heath, a dental assistant and event planner, never cheered in high school, but she’s been an avid follower and “obsessed” with the sport ever since her daughter cheered in high school, she said.
The Bruins have 31 cheerleaders, including 11 seniors.
During the summer, Lancaster’s athletics director Karl Fritz was tasked with hiring a new coach to spearhead the cheer program.
“When looking for candidates to coach our cheer program, we looked for someone that was passionate and centered around our student athletes,” he said. “It was important that we found a coach that wanted to be here to support the Bruins.”
Fritz, in his fifth year as the Bruins AD, believes Heath embodies those traits.
“The cheer program is a liaison between our athletic teams and the parents, fans and community,” Fritz said. “I’m confident coach Heath will lead the program, organize, communicate and model Bruins pride.”