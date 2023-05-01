The Indian Land High School boys golf team won the Region 3-4A title at Lancaster Golf Club earlier this week.
The Indian Land High School boys golf team won the Region 3-4A title at Lancaster Golf Club earlier this week.
The Warriors shot a 300 as a team in the 18-hole tournament Monday, May 1.
The top four teams from the tournament advanced to the 4A Upper State tournament at Stoney Point Golf Course in Greenwood on Monday, May 8.
Catawba Ridge High finished behind Indian Land with a 322, followed by Northwestern with 376 and York with 381.
Golfers had a hard time on the course with winds blowing up to 20 mph and wind gusts of 32 mph, according to weather apps.
Indian Land was led by a one-under par 71 from Deaton Reed and a 74 from Gaines Reed. Two-time defending 4A state champion Mason Kucia shot a 76 and Avery Sizemore finished with a 79 for the Warriors.
Deaton Reed was the medalist for the tournament and the only golfer to shoot under par in the event.
If Indian Land can finish in the top eight at the Upper State tournament, then it will advance to the 4A state title tournament at River Golf Club in North Augusta on May 15-16.
