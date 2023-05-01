LANSPTS-05-03-23 GOLF Mason Kucia

Indian Land's Mason Kucia hits a drive off the 13th tee at Lancaster Golf Course on Monday, May 1 during the Region 3-4A tournament.

 Mac Banks

The Indian Land High School boys golf team won the Region 3-4A title at Lancaster Golf Club earlier this week.

The Warriors shot a 300 as a team in the 18-hole tournament Monday, May 1.

