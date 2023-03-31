It is both an honor and joy to see the great, inspiring work that the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is doing for the entire community.
As the pastor of St. Paul AME Church, one of the oldest African American congregations in Lancaster, I am deeply moved to see the care that the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood provides to each person within our community.
Bringing families together with their extended day program, providing resources and opportunities for students of all ages, and partnering with nonprofits such as Community Powerhouse and Call Me Beauty, the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood helps to ensure that everyone gets to live a quality life and is given opportunities that will help them grow and be successful.
As the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood moves forward into the future, I pray that they will remain focused on the core value of their organization – people. Our community is filled with kind, thoughtful people, and they deserve to live their lives to the fullest, and with the best in quality products that will enhance their God-given abilities.
With the caring and determined efforts from the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, I am certain that everyone will have a bright future. I am looking forward to their community workday on Saturday, April 29. It is amazing what our hands can do when we come together.
St. Paul AME Church pastor