CLOVER — Mrs. Edith Grace Hudson Haynes, 86, of Clover passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home.

She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Fort Bragg, N.C., a daughter of the late William Franklin Hudson and Erma Atkinson Hudson. Mrs. Haynes was a member of Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was very involved. She loved her cats, gardening and doing crafts.