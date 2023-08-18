CLOVER — Mrs. Edith Grace Hudson Haynes, 86, of Clover passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home.
She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Fort Bragg, N.C., a daughter of the late William Franklin Hudson and Erma Atkinson Hudson. Mrs. Haynes was a member of Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was very involved. She loved her cats, gardening and doing crafts.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Haynes will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, from the graveside at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, N.C., with the Rev. Paul Smith officiating.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by three sons, Frank Haynes (Kathi) of Easley, Bobby Haynes and Dicky Haynes, both of Clover; a daughter, Cynthia Robinson (Tom) of Clover; a sister, Frances Hawkins of Charlotte; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1094 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Haynes.