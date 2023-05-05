LANSPTS-05-06-23 BASEBALL Banks Helms

Andrew Jackson High’s Banks Helms steals a base during the Vols’ playoff opener May 2 against Edisto High.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School varsity baseball team used a four-run rally in the fifth inning to defeat Bishop England, 7-4, to survive and advance to the District V championship.

The Thursday, May 4, game put the Volunteers in the driver’s seat in the district tournament. On Monday, they will host the winner of Saturday’s elimination game between Bishop England and Edisto high schools. Andrew Jackson will need one win to advance to the 2A Lower State Championship.

