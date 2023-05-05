The Andrew Jackson High School varsity baseball team used a four-run rally in the fifth inning to defeat Bishop England, 7-4, to survive and advance to the District V championship.
The Thursday, May 4, game put the Volunteers in the driver’s seat in the district tournament. On Monday, they will host the winner of Saturday’s elimination game between Bishop England and Edisto high schools. Andrew Jackson will need one win to advance to the 2A Lower State Championship.
The Volunteers, 25-3, jumped out front in the first inning with a two-out double by Skyler Hegler to score Landon Peavy. On the next at bat, Brady Williams doubled to score Hegler’s pinch runner Lucas Deese to put the Vols up, 2-0.
The Battling Bishops responded in the second inning by plating four runs to take a 4-2 lead. The score would remain that way until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Brady Jackson led off with a walk and then Fuller Sims crushed a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence to tie the game at four. Hegler then collected his second double of the game down the left-field line. Deese again pinch ran for Hegler and scored after two wild pitches to give the Vols a 5-4 lead. The Volunteers added another run when pinch runner Zach Mothershed scored on a groundout by John Mark Sowell to put Andrew Jackson up 6-4 after five innings.
In the sixth inning with two outs, the Vols had runners at first and third. Kade Hinson stole second as the Bishops’ catcher’s throw went into center field, allowing Peavy to cross the plate to cap the scoring at 7-4.
The Volunteers’ starting pitcher Jackson Madden struck out five and allowed four unearned runs. Williams came in relief in the fifth inning and struck out seven of the 12 batters he faced in the final three innings.
“Baseball is a game of momentum and Fuller’s home run gave us that tonight,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Mike Lucas. “I thought Jackson Madden pitched well. We jumped out to an early lead and the energy level was high. Madden struggled in the second, but he didn’t give up any earned runs. We battled back and found a way to win. Williams was really focused and shut them down for three innings.
“The dugout was huge in the game and I give credit to our community,” he said. “Every time we have a big game, our community shows out. It is a difference maker. It is big to be playing in the Orange Pit.”