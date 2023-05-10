Two Lancaster residents were arrested last Friday on multiple drug and weapons charges.
Jarkevious Omone Frazier, 34, and Heather Danielle Kennington, 34, both of 1399 Locustwood Ave., were arrested May 5 after an undercover source with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force bought suspected fentanyl from someone at the property.
A search warrant was obtained, and agents, along with members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), a K-9 team and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel searched the home early Friday morning.
Frazier and Kennington were there, along with eight other adults in the house, a camper on the property and a car in the yard. All were detained during the search, but only Frazier and Kennington were charged.
During the search, agents found 11.76 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8.61 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.03 grams of suspected marijuana and two Schedule IV controlled substance tablets. Agents also seized drug paraphernalia, including smoking pipes and scales, a Marlin .22- caliber rifle and $1,632 in cash.
Frazier was charged with trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Erwin Elementary School.
Kennington was charged with trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (two counts), methamphetamine (two counts), marijuana and a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Erwin Elementary School.
Bond was denied for Frazier and Kennington, who are both in Lancaster County Detention Center.
“We were surprised to find so many people on this property last Friday morning, but we were glad the targets of the investigation were there and the operation was conducted without any problems,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We seized a substantial amount of fentanyl, which continues to harm people in our community, and we were able to make significant charges on Frazier and Kennington, who remain behind bars.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip using the link or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.