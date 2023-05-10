LANNWS-05-13-23 DRUG ARRESTS 3

Agents seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and two Schedule IV controlled substance tablets from the Locustwood Avenue home, along with drug paraphernalia, a Marlin .22- caliber rifle and $1,632 in cash.

 Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Two Lancaster residents were arrested last Friday on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Jarkevious Omone Frazier, 34, and Heather Danielle Kennington, 34, both of 1399 Locustwood Ave., were arrested May 5 after an undercover source with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force bought suspected fentanyl from someone at the property.

