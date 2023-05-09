George Douglas Henderson, 80, died May 2, 2023.
A son of the late Robert Eustus Henderson and late Leona Richardson Henderson, he was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
George Douglas Henderson, 80, died May 2, 2023.
A son of the late Robert Eustus Henderson and late Leona Richardson Henderson, he was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Lancaster.
His funeral was Saturday, May 6, at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Ina Mael Funderburk Henderson of Pageland; sons, Gernard Henderson, Reginald Henderson, John D. Henderson; daughters, LaVern Henderson Walker, Maxine Henderson Coleman, Karen Henderson; brothers, David H. Henderson, Lathan Henderson, James L. McGriff; sisters, Marie Thompson, Sylvia Tate, Doretha Sowell, Kathy Henry of Rock Hill.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.