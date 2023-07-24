Many people look at the urban development that has taken place in Lancaster County and wonder if there will still be any green spaces in the area in the future.
The Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT) thanks the Environmental Banc and Exchange, LLC, for protecting part of its 501-acre tract in northern Lancaster County near the Catawba River and Land’s Ford.
Within this property, a conservation easement was designated on 240 acres. The easement area protects natural bottomland hardwood forest, Rock Water Spring Branch, water quality, wildlife and plant habitat, including rare and endangered species.
“The Katawba Valley Land Trust’s mission is to protect the natural resources, cultural resources, open lands, waters and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas. KVLT cannot do this without landowners who desire to protect their land,” said KVLT Executive Director Michelle Evans.
“KVLT does not accept all properties offered to it. Land has to meet established criteria and is analyzed for its value, based on a number of factors. In addition to the resources already mentioned, location near or next to already-protected property is considered, for example. That is why we celebrate new land transactions, as they meet the landowners’ goals and contribute to the environmental integrity of the Catawba River valley. “
Evans says the Wrenn Tree Farm project is additionally valuable because it is a “mitigation” project, which means property is protected or restored to make up for damage or destruction of a project nearby, so that overall environmental integrity in the area is maintained. A stream was restored and enhanced to increase conservation values and an existing pond was removed to allow for the re-creation of a wetland. This enhances the ecological functions and provides new wetlands, which will reconnect to the Catawba River. The mitigation work was completed last July and the easement was recorded in January, according to Evans.
“The Wrenn Tree Farm project goes even further in benefiting the public,” she said. “Ownership of the land will be transferred to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and will expand the area already protected around Landsford Canal State Park. This area has been a focus for KVLT for decades and was a priority for our founder, Lindsay Pettus.
“Through various efforts, the original 200-acre state park is now surrounded by over 2,000 acres of protected land, largely through KVLT’s work. In addition, a 32-acre section of the property is being transferred to the Catawba Indian Nation.”
So, what is a conservation easement that KVLT holds? A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a land trust, which places the restrictions the landowner wants on future development of the property. It is a permanent legal instrument that is attached to the deed, so even future landowners must accept the terms of the easement.
Why do landowners choose to protect land by working with a land trust such as KVLT? A land trust is generally a local, private, nonprofit organization funded by donations, corporate sponsorship and grants. The landowner decides what rights to keep and what to give up, but usually the landowners chooses to minimize the number of houses or commercial buildings on the property.
There is no government entity involved in a land trust’s interactions with landowners unless the landowner decides to request financial support from the South Carolina Land Bank or other government funding organization.
For more information on easements or KVLT’s conservation efforts, contact Evans at mevans@kvlt.org or visit the website at www.kvlt.org.