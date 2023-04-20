County rivals met in Lancaster and while the soccer game had a different feel, the result was the same.
Indian Land High School made Darius Collier's goal at 24 minutes into the game hold up for a 1-0 win over Lancaster High on Tuesday, April 18, at Memorial Stadium.
"We got a little too comfortable,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Cole. “We had our better chances in the first half. Lancaster has some players and when you let a team hang around like that, the longer it goes, the tougher they are going to play only one goal down."
The Bruins had an open shot at the 10-minute mark, but it sailed over the crossbar. The possession was even until Collier found himself open at the far post. Collier put it in the low near corner to give the Warriors the lead.
Collier's yellow card on a tackle gave the Bruins their other chance in the first half. But Lancaster failed to capitalize on the free kick with six minutes left, leaving them down at the half.
The Bruins failed to get anything past Warriors keeper Jack Amman, despite having better chances in the second half. Amman's best save was off a Bruins chance early in the second half.
Shortly afterward, Bruins keeper Arath Gomez made his biggest save of the game, stopping the Warriors' shot after several excellent passes by Indian Land.
The Bruins' two other opportunities failed to tie the score. With 18 minutes left, Amman almost made a huge mistake. He reset a ball already in play, giving Lancaster a free kick from the penalty distance. But the shot went straight into the wall, keeping Indian Land in front.
The Warriors received their second yellow card with 12 minutes left, but the Bruins failed to capitalize on the free kick.
With the win, Indian Land clinched second place in Region 3-4A. The Warriors also recorded their 10th shutout of the season. The Warriors are 15-5-1 overall and 6-3 in the region, while Lancaster drops to 4-6 in region play and 8-10-1 overall.
After the game, Cole shared what he is looking for from his team heading into the playoffs in a couple weeks.
“We're going to use our last three games to get healthy and tune up some of the things we've been playing bad with,” he said. “There are several tough teams in our bracket, but we know what we're capable of. We just have to clean some things up if we want a shot at getting to the state finals."
Bruins head coach Joseph Morris was pleased with his team's effort, despite the loss.
"Played well, possessed the ball well, but just couldn't get a chance to go in,” he said. “(That's) as good as you can play without getting the win.”
As of now, Lancaster is out of the playoffs, but Morris said the Bruins would be the first at-large team.