Lancaster High's Sergio Reyes, right, and Indian Land's Manuel Betancur battle for the ball during their teams' soccer match Tuesday, April 18.

 Eric Rowell

County rivals met in Lancaster and while the soccer game had a different feel, the result was the same.

Indian Land High School made Darius Collier's goal at 24 minutes into the game hold up for a 1-0 win over Lancaster High on Tuesday, April 18, at Memorial Stadium.

