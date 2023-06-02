LANCASTER — Carl Edward Wright, 79, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
He was born June 12, 1943, a son of the late John and Lucille Watts Wright.
Carl is survived by sons, Roger and Tony Wright; three grandchildren; four sisters; and a brother.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Wright; son, Thomas Wright; his parents; a granddaughter; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge.