Mary Evelyn (Marshall) Youmans, widow of John Howell Youmans Jr., died May 23, 2023, at The Retreat on Lady’s Island.
She was born in Lancaster, to the late George F. and Beulah Hammond Marshall. She moved to Yemassee when she and Johnny were married, living there until her health declined.
She is survived by her son, John Howell Youmans III and his wife, Debbie. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Marshall Harvey and husband, Thomas; her brother, Dwight Marshall and Linda; sister in-law, Myrtle Youmans Mickel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Johnny; daughter, Amy Lynn Youmans; and brothers, Ferris and Delrey Marshall.
Mary worked in banking for many years and later went to work in customer service at Belk, where she retired from in 2004. Her greatest joys in life were her husband and children. She also loved cross-stitching, sewing, gardening and raising her chickens. She loved to bake and cook and share with everyone. As one man said, “Ms. Mary made the best pound cake I have ever eaten.” Mary was a member of Yemassee Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she served in many capacities. She loved her Lord, church and church family.
Visitation was held at Yemassee Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 30, from 1-2 p.m. Funeral service, conducted by the Revs. Waymond Duke and Heyward Evans, was at 2 p.m., with burial following at Ebenezer Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Yemassee Baptist Church, 127 Salkehatchie Road, Yemassee, SC 29945; or a charity of your choice.