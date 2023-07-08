Two Lancaster men were arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder in recent separate shootings in the city of Lancaster. Police are looking for a third man and two juveniles also involved in the incidents.
Frederick Jerome Wade Jr., 18, was arrested in a shooting in the 800 block of East Dunlap Street. Kevontae Nazirious Jones, 21, was arrested in a June 27 shooting in the 700 block of East Arch Street.
Wade was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, property damage to an occupied dwelling and breach of peace high and aggravated.
Jones was charged with three counts of attempted murder for shooting into an occupied vehicle. A girl was struck by gunfire in the East Arch Street incident, suffering non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released from a nearby medical facility.
Officers have obtained warrants and are still looking for Marterrious Tyresse Hannah, 21, in the East Arch Street shooting and two juveniles involved in the shootings.
Hannah, who is described as 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.
One juvenile was charged with the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and law enforcement has obtained a secure custody order for the other juvenile.
Police are actively looking for these individuals and would appreciate the public’s help in locating them.
“These shootings have been a top priority for us in recent weeks,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper. “We appreciate our working partnerships with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement agencies to get these cases solved quickly and keep our city safer for all who live here.”
Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been investigating the series of recent shootings in the city, leading to the arrests. While executing the search warrants, several firearms were seized by officers.
“Gun violence, which is often indiscriminate, poses a real danger to innocent citizens,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are committed to putting a stop to these targeted and random shootings and getting firearms out of the hands of those who can’t and shouldn’t have them.
“We have been working closely with Chief Roper and his officers and investigators in problem areas in the city and out in the county and will continue to do so,” he said. “We appreciate the assistance we got from SLED in searching for these violent young men.”
These shooting incidents are still under investigation.
Anyone with information about these shootings or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, option 4, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.