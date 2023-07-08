LANNWS-07-12-23 LANCASTER SHOOTING 4

Law enforcement seized multiple weapons during the arrests of Frederick Jerome Wade Jr. and Kevontae Nazirious Jones in connection with recent shootings in Lancaster.

 Erin Tindal

Two Lancaster men were arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder in recent separate shootings in the city of Lancaster. Police are looking for a third man and two juveniles also involved in the incidents. 

Frederick Jerome Wade Jr., 18, was arrested in a shooting in the 800 block of East Dunlap Street. Kevontae Nazirious Jones, 21, was arrested in a June 27 shooting in the 700 block of East Arch Street.