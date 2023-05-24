LANSPTS-05-27-23 SIGNING

Surrounded by coaches and family members, Markia Mingo-Strain, center in front row, signed May 18 to wrestle at St. Andrews University in North Carolina.

 Mac Banks

Markia Mingo-Strain made history for the Lancaster Bruins recently by being the first female wrestler from the school to commit to wrestle in college.

Mingo-Strain, 17, committed to wrestle at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C., during a signing ceremony Thursday, May 18. St. Andrews  is an NAIA school that competes in the Appalachian Athletics Conference.

