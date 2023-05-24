Markia Mingo-Strain made history for the Lancaster Bruins recently by being the first female wrestler from the school to commit to wrestle in college.
Mingo-Strain, 17, committed to wrestle at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C., during a signing ceremony Thursday, May 18. St. Andrews is an NAIA school that competes in the Appalachian Athletics Conference.
She finished sixth in the state tournament at 132 pounds this past season. During her senior season, Mingo-Strain compiled an 11-7 record and battled her way back from injury to make it to the state tournament.
“This young lady has done nothing but work,” said Lancaster High School head wrestling coach Ryan Faile. “All in all, this is incredible. She is a natural. I am excited for this.”
When she was on the mat this past season, Mingo-Strain won the Red Fox Rumble Invitational in Hartsville at 138 pounds.
Mingo-Strain said wrestling has been an escape and a stress reliever for her.
“What I feel like on the mat, I feel free,” she said. “I feel happy and free.”
Mingo-Strain thanked her family and friends for their support at the signing.
“It was hard on some days,” she said. “I got through because I had a great support system.”
Faile said having his female wrestlers succeed benefits the program. Lancaster finished fourth in the state last year as a team in the girls tournament.
“Ninety percent of our girls have never played a sport,” he said. “What you do brings more people in.”
Mingo-Strain said she plans to major in criminology or psychology, and is thinking about joining the Air Force after college.