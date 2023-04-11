Margaret I. McGriff, 74, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Margaret I. McGriff, 74, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A daughter of the late Willie Ingram and late Annie Mae Gamble Ingram, she was born March 23, 1949, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, with the Revs. Mary L. English and Sheresa Ingram officiating, and burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Survivors include daughters, Paulette McGriff and Cheryl McGriff, both of Lancaster; brothers, Edward M. Ingram and Leroy Ingram, both of Lancaster; sisters, Clara Oliver of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Willie Mae Smith of Lancaster; three grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.