The Lancaster County Football Kickoff Classic will be this weekend at Lancaster’s Memorial Stadium.
The four scrimmages, featuring all four local high schools, will be sponsored by MUSC Health and will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Andrew Jackson is hitting leadoff and will play Heathwood Hall at 5 p.m.
That game is followed by Buford against Highland Tech at 6 p.m. and then Indian Land versus Metrolina at 7 p.m. Lancaster will host Union Academy at 8 p.m. in the nightcap.
The Lancaster County School District’s clear bag policy is in effect for the event.
Tickets can be purchased for the event through the GoFan app, which can be downloaded to phones through the app store on iPhone or Android devices.
Saturday’s weather is expected to be cloudy and overcast, with a high of 93 and a 17-22% chance of rain.
One thing that may delay the start of the scrimmages is not rain, but heat. If field conditions are too hot at 5 p.m., athletic trainers could put a hold on kickoff until a later time to help with player safety. If that happens, it would back up start times for the other scrimmages as well.
Road construction is occurring near the stadium, so the normal route there may be hampered.
The best way to get to the stadium coming from Kershaw or Buford is to come off S.C. 9 by taking a left onto Gillsbrook Road and then a left onto Colonial Avenue. Off Colonial Avenue, you would turn left onto Stadium Drive. If you put 900 Stadium Drive into a GPS, it should take you to the stadium without any issue.
