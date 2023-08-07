LANSPTS-08-09-23 FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Buford High School’s Noah Crump hands off the ball to Antonio Amos during a recent scrimmage at Cheraw. Buford will be one of four local teams participating in the Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Aug. 12.

 Mac Banks

The Lancaster County Football Kickoff Classic will be this weekend at Lancaster’s Memorial Stadium.

The four scrimmages, featuring all four local high schools, will be sponsored by MUSC Health and will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.