Less than 24 hours after his high school baseball career ended, Lancaster High School senior outfielder Jalen McGriff was back at the school setting the course for his future.
The Bruins, in the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, saw their season end with a 7-3 road loss to May River High School of Bluffton on Wednesday, May 3.
McGriff signed with Morris College of Sumter to play baseball for the Hornets on Thursday, May 4, in the school auditorium.
He beamed as he signed papers to officially join the Hornets as family, teammates, coaches, friends and school administrators witnessed.
“This is a special day,” said Bruins head baseball coach Will Celmer. “Jalen has worked hard for this moment and he’s most deserving. This is wonderful when this all comes together as a result of the hard work, commitment and sacrifice. Jalen is who he is because of his parents (Lisa and Jo McGriff), a pair of former Bruins athletes.”
McGriff, a four-year member of the Lancaster football squad, was a three-year starter in the Bruins outfield. In his junior season, he earned the team’s Most Improved Player Award and Bruin Award.
In addition to prep baseball, McGriff is set for his second season with the Lancaster Post 31 American Legion baseball senior team.
“Jalen has his priorities in order and he’s one of the most selfless players we’ve coached,” Celmer said. “He stands as a wonderful example for our younger players. Jalen is an outstanding teammate and I love going to battle with Jalen because I know he’s going to give a top-notch effort.”
McGriff said Morris College, a NAIA school in Sumter that competes in the Continental Conference, is a “good fit” for him.
“I like the small school environment,” he said. “The administration and professors get along well and it’s a good place to be.”
McGriff added that Celmer and his coaching staff have him ready to take the next step.
“Coach Celmer and his staff have prepared me to go to the next level,” he said.
McGriff added that he’s grateful.
“I thank God for this opportunity and guiding me in the right way,” McGriff said. “I’m also grateful for my family, friends, teachers and teammates and all of their support during my career.”
Bruins athletics director Karl Fritz said he was elated for McGriff.
“It is always a thrill to see one of our Bruins athletes have the opportunity to go to the next level to continue their education and compete,” Fritz said. “We wish Jalen all the best and will follow his career with keen interest.”