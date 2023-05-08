LANSPTS-05-10-23 SIGNING

Lancaster High School senior outfielder Jalen McGriff signs to play baseball with the Morris College Hornets as his parents, Lisa and Jo McGriff, witness, along with Morris College coach Ed’Zaviah Paul, back left, and Bruins baseball coach Will Celmer on May 4.

 Robert Howey

Less than 24 hours after his high school baseball career ended, Lancaster High School senior outfielder Jalen McGriff was back at the school setting the course for his future.

The Bruins, in the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, saw their season end with a 7-3 road loss to May River High School of Bluffton on Wednesday, May 3.

