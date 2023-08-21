The band played the Indian Land High fight song, cheerleaders were there to give support and administrators were there to give high fives to arriving faculty and students.
The first day of school for Lancaster County School District resembled that of a celebration for the Warriors.
At other schools, like South Middle, teachers laid down classroom rules and helped students find their classes.
“As a whole, it has been an extremely positive opening,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps.
The first day of school across the county went without any major incidents. There were your typical first-day traffic jams around Indian Land Intermediate and Indian Land Middle schools, but they weren’t as bad as in years past, Phipps said.
“Traffic has not been quiet as bad as we anticipated,” he said.
There was one issue at Andrew Jackson Middle and High schools with low water pressure, caused by a water line break off Little Dude Avenue about 3 miles away about 11 a.m.
“It was not something on our end, but we brought in some bottled water to the school, and kids were able to eat lunch as it was made before the problem occurred,” Phipps said.
For Phipps, this year was his 29th and last opening day of school as he will be retiring next June.
“It has been extremely bittersweet,” he said. “I am going to miss these first days. It is one of the best times of the year.”
Orientation at A.R. Rucker
Students at A.R. Rucker Elementary in Lancaster danced their way through orientation Friday, Aug. 18, ending the day with a pizza party and dance battle.
Orientation is for rising sixth-graders to see the school, meet the teachers and stuff, socialize with other classmates and prepare for the transition from elementary to middle school.
Freshmen at all four county high schools also had orientation Friday.
Sixth-grader Kendall Gordon is most excited for her science and social studies classes. She said she does not know yet if she will get involved in any clubs, but A.R. Rucker Principal Dr. Michelle Crosby said there is plenty of opportunity.
Crosby is in her 18th year of being a principal, and her fourth at A.R. Rucker. She started at Clinton Elementary.
This year, A.R. Rucker has multiple additions to staff.
“They come with a great deal of expertise and experiences,” Crosby said. “We have a great deal of diversity here in our building as well.”
A.R. Rucker’s motto this year is “Ram Tough,” which Crosby hopes will inspire students to persevere through challenges.
“We want our students to know that they can persevere and be the best that they can be,’ ” she said. “We’re going to inspire them to do all that they can and equip them with the tools necessary to be ‘Ram Tough.’ ”
Crosby said this is not just a motto for students and their academics, but a reminder to teachers to educate the whole child, personalizing emotional and behavioral needs, alongside classroom lessons.