LANNWS-04-15-23 FIRE STATION 3

Lancaster Fire Station 3, outlined in light blue, will be at West Meeting Street and Memorial Park Road.

 Tracy Rabon

The city of Lancaster is buying land for a third fire station in the city last month.

The city will pay $385,000 for a 6.28-acre parcel of land along the southern boundary of West Meeting Street and Memorial Park Road.

Trending Videos