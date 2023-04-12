The city of Lancaster is buying land for a third fire station in the city last month.
The city will pay $385,000 for a 6.28-acre parcel of land along the southern boundary of West Meeting Street and Memorial Park Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The city of Lancaster is buying land for a third fire station in the city last month.
The city will pay $385,000 for a 6.28-acre parcel of land along the southern boundary of West Meeting Street and Memorial Park Road.
Lancaster City Council unanimously approved a resolution on the purchase at its March 28 meeting. Councilwoman Hazel Taylor was absent from the meeting.
Council voted Nov. 22, 2022, to authorize City Administrator Flip Hutfles to make a written offer to purchase the land from the property owner, Gary Wayne Helms.
The $385,000 is included in the city’s budget, and the city will be responsible for all associated closing costs, prorated property tax and document stamps.
“This is just finalizing what we have been working on for several months now, based on the studies that were done back last year,” Lancaster Fire Chief Justin McLellan said.
Last June, the N.C. Fire Chief Consulting (NCFCC) conducted a fire station location analysis on behalf of the city to determine the optimum location for the new station.
The city has also conducted a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment on the land, which confirmed there were no environmental concerns with building the station on that land.
Hutfles said the environmental study showed two concerns – a septic tank and a well, but those are considered business concerns, not environmental. Hutfles said the septic tank is a concern because it might leak in the future, but said the tank will be removed during construction. He said the property will be on the city’s water and sewer lines.
“We will probably be doing this again in the next two to three years, based on the growth that we're looking at,” Councilwoman Jackie Harris said. “Chief McLellan has some serious issues over at Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 2, and this will help with his training space.”
“If they think it's a good opportunity, I think it's never easy to bite the bullet, but at the same time, if you don't do it now, within a few years we’ll be without our Class 1 rating if we don't keep moving forward,” Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny said.
“I think we have plenty of other opportunities as we expand north, but I hope we can continue to expand south, which will make it even more usable.”
DeVenny thanked McLellan for his continued work on the project, and for seeing it through to this point.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.