A tribute to Lancaster native Maurice Williams turned into a birthday celebration, complete with music and dancing, on April 29 at the Lancaster County Community Center.
The program, "Maurice Williams: His Story. His Music," drew a crowd of about 80.
Williams is best known as the lead singer for Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, a doo-wop/R&B vocal group. The group’s multi-million-selling song, “Stay,” written by Williams, hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1960.
Williams was born 1938 in Lancaster and learned piano from his sister in the late 1940s. He sang in his church and formed a group called The Royal Charms with friends Earl Gainey, Willie Jones, William Massey and Norman Wade in 1953, which performed around Lancaster.
Williams also wrote his most famous songs, “Stay” and “Little Darling,” in 1953, both to a girl he knew.
Williams was unable to attend the event due to his health, but listened by phone to the enthusiastic singing of a happy birthday song to him. His 85th birthday was April 26. Williams expressed his appreciation and gratitude to everyone.
Those attending included family members, former classmates, friends and those who loved the R&B and soul music of Williams. Special guests were three of Williams’ bandmates, original Royal Charms member Earl Gainey, Lebo Blackmon and the last person to join the Zodiacs, Ron Henderson of Charlotte, N.C.
Gainey and Blackmon were instrumental in the planning of the event. Both offered fond memories of their musical careers with Williams. Gainey kindly autographed photos of The Royal Charms, which were awarded as door prizes for lucky winners.
Henderson was a surprise guest, sent by Williams to represent him. Henderson made some remarks and was charged with delivering the proclamations to Williams at his home in Charlotte.
District 3 Lancaster County Councilman Billy Mosteller presented a proclamation from Lancaster County and Lancaster Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Harris presented a proclamation from the city. Both honored Williams’ contributions to the music industry and Lancaster County. April 29 was officially declared “Maurice Williams Day” in both the city and county.
Lancaster County Historical Commission Chair man Joe Grier presented letters of appreciation to Gainey and Blackmon. Dancers from nearby Clinton Elementary School performed at the event.
The Lancaster County Community Center on East Meeting Street was chosen in part because Williams, Gainey and Blackmon all graduated from the former Barr Street High School, which is across the street.
Following the program, Lebo Blackmon and The Soul Revivers played tribute music in the Community Center parking lot. Blackmon’s powerful voice, strong and true, was backed by the wonderful harmonies of The Soul Revivers and their instruments. Gainey joined his old friend on stage and sang a special tribute to Maurice, “Stay.” Throughout the performance, Blackmon paid tribute to Williams. The Lancaster Lively Line Dancers danced and everyone had a joyous time!
Besides Gainey and Blackmon, organizers included the Lancaster County Historical Commission (which operates the Historic Courthouse Museum), Charmaine Stradford with the Lancaster County Community Center, Vivian Belk with the Barr Street Foundation, Lancaster County and the city of Lancaster/See Lancaster.