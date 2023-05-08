LANSPTS-05-10-23 SOCCER Jessie Howison

Indian Land's Jessie Howison (2) and a Wade Hampton player collide during the Lady Warriors' third-round match Saturday, May 6, in the 4A soccer playoffs.

 Rick Johnson

The Indian Land High School girls soccer team advanced to the 4A Upper State final with a strong 1-0 win over the Wade Hampton Lady Generals on Saturday, May 6.

Jasmine Nixon's penalty kick in the 36th minute of the first half held up, thanks to the Lady Warriors' strong defense and dominating possession.

Trending Videos