COLUMBIA — A Lancaster man was sentenced to federal prison for his involvement in a large-scale drug operation operating in Rock Hill and Charlotte, N.C.
Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, 34, was sentenced to 260 months (21.66 years) in federal prison after being convicted at trial.
Evidence presented at the trial showed that the FBI and York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit began to investigate a group of defendants who were obtaining large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana from a distributor in Southern California.
Based on their investigation, the police were able to determine that members of the group were flying to California and having the drugs shipped back to the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.
Based upon surveillance and other law enforcement techniques, the police learned that Darryl Hemphill was the leader of the group and helped introduce other group members to the California distributor.
Later, the group began ordering fentanyl from California, which they used to make fentanyl-laced pills, which were sold to users in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and Atlanta, Ga.
Based on their investigation, law enforcement showed that this group shipped more than 255 packages from California and distributed more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 1 kilogram or more of heroin and more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.
Evidence showed Ingram was a mid-level dealer, who purchased illegal drugs from Hemphill and other members of the conspiracy and sold them to lower-level dealers and users of the illegal substances.
Ingram was convicted of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin. Ingram was also convicted of three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and four counts of possession with the intent to distribute illegal substances to include heroin, cocaine, marijuana and crack cocaine.
Eighteen defendants were initially charged in this case. Fifteen defendants pleaded guilty to their involvement, while three, including Ingram, were found guilty by a jury.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Ingram to 260 months in prison. He will serve a term of court-ordered supervision following release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William K. Witherspoon, Elliott B. Daniels, Elle E. Klein and Lamar Fyall prosecuted the case.
This prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. More information on the OCDETF program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.