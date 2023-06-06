Join local artist Ember Estridge to create your own artist trading cards at the Creative Tuesdays at the Main workshop this month.
In partnership with the Lancaster County Main Library, the Lancaster County Council of the Arts offers Creative Tuesdays at the Main. These workshops, held on the second Tuesday of the month, offer a variety of types of classes for hobbyists, beginners and professionals and are taught by local artists.
What are artist tradings cards? Swiss artist M. Vanci Stirnemann created 1,200 original cards as part of an exhibit in the late 1990s. On the last day of the exhibit, he invited others to create their own cards and trade with him during the closing reception. Today, artist trading card swaps regularly take place in over 30 cities across Europe, Canada, the United States and Australia.
Anybody can make their own cards and all techniques are allowed. The cards are produced in various media, including dry, wet and paper media, or even metals, fiber, wax and other materials.
Estridge is an illustrative artist who creates work that is explorative and eclectic in nature. Using vivid colors and whimsical themes, she seeks to use art as a tool for coping and overcoming the discordant world we live in. Creating both sequential mass consumption pieces as well as stand-alone gallery pieces, she hopes her work captivates a wide audience.
As an art educator in public Title 1 schools, much of Estridge’s work is inspired and created around the classroom. She tailors projects and lessons to engage and motivate students, impacting her own art making in the process. The resourcefulness and inventiveness of creating art projects accessible to a wide range of students and ages allows her to see multiple possibilities for each art material.
The class will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Lancaster County Main Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster.
The registration fee is $30 and includes all supplies; deadline to register is 5 p.m. June 12. To register, visit the LCCA’s website at www.artslancaster.com.