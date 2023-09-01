The Lindsey Pettus Greenway will be expanding in Lancaster, thanks to a $1 million investment in state funding.
Greenway Executive Director Sherri Gregory and S.C. House Rep. Brandon Newton, who helped secure the funding, shared the good news at the Aug. 22 Lancaster City Council meeting.
“I’m really excited about that, and it’s a great example of how we can use state funds to make projects happen,” said Newton, who represents District 45. “I won't be able to get funding to fund the whole greenway, but hopefully I can play a key role in getting us some funding.
"I want to say I do look forward to doing it again so that we can pave the greenway, or even partnering with the city if there are city projects.”
Newton is the first Lancaster representative to serve in the House budgeting committee since the 1980s.
“Our county has so much to offer and I think it’s coming back, so I’m hopeful I can play a role in that,” Newton said. “I’m excited to work with the greenway, and I’m an avid user. I run about every day that I can, so I’m a user of it and it’s life-changing for me.
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny thanked Newton for his work in investing back into his hometown.
“We thank you and we're very grateful that you're proactive and looking for ways to help our community. That's what you would want from any representative and we appreciate that,” DeVenny said.
Gregory said the greenway board is thankful to Newton for his lobbying and advocacy in favor of improving and expanding the greenway.
Construction update
Gregory also shared an update on the construction progress of the greenway, near Main Street and Roddey Drive in Lancaster.
“I know you’ve seen some light construction going on, and the first segment I want to mention is the connector, which will extend the greenway from underneath Gillsbrook Road, where it currently ends and all the way up to Forest Drive by the apartments,” Gregory said.
There will also be a small memorial area with swings and landscape and a fully ADA-accessible parking lot, which is a first. There are also newly constructed ADA-compliant ramps going in near the Main Street entrance, thanks to work with engineers.
The construction is set to be complete in October, and is about 40% complete now, Gregory said.
“This is such a two-fold piece, as one preserves part of our heritage in the open space of the greenway floodplains and allows the wildlife to go with it, but also enhances the quality of lives,” DeVenny said. “It really is a legacy for our community, and we appreciate all that you’ve done.”
“It has truly been a collaborative effort,” Gregory said.