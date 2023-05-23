Velma Joline Hunter Wooten, 86, of Kershaw, passed away, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late James Hunter and Pearlie Knight Hunter. Mrs. Wooten was a former employee of Springs Industries and a licensed practical nurse for 15 years at White Oak Manor, Lancaster. She was a member of Sandhill Baptist Church. Mrs. Wooten enjoyed sewing, cooking and animals, especially cats.

