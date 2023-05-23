Velma Joline Hunter Wooten, 86, of Kershaw, passed away, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late James Hunter and Pearlie Knight Hunter. Mrs. Wooten was a former employee of Springs Industries and a licensed practical nurse for 15 years at White Oak Manor, Lancaster. She was a member of Sandhill Baptist Church. Mrs. Wooten enjoyed sewing, cooking and animals, especially cats.
She is survived by her husband, Alden Wooten of the home; her son, Ronald L. “Ron” Williams of Mount Pleasant; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Williams of Mount Pleasant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Pearlette Wooten; her stepson, Mark Allen Wooten; her daughter-in-law, Vicky Hinson Williams; and four siblings, Hazel Hunter, Eva Nell Gandy, Lloyd Hunter and Eloise Rabon.
The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, one hour prior to the service, in the Sandhill Baptist Church fellowship hall.
A funeral service for Mrs. Wooten will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. in the Sandhill Baptist Church sanctuary. The Rev. Michael Owens will officiate. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mrs. Wooten may be made to the Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Highway, Lancaster, SC 29270.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.