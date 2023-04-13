The remaining departments heads for Lancaster County met with members of County Council and administration regarding their 2023-24 budget request.
The meeting was held Wednesday, April 12, and, like the first one, a lot of requests centered on more staffing and upgrades to equipment and capital expenses.
There were roughly about dozen new staffing requests from about half of the 15 departments that made presentations.
Several departments had a large requested budget, based on the previous year. For example, the airport has a current budget of $367,000, but is requesting $1.5 million for next year with the majority of that expense coming from fuel storage tank replacement that would cost $1 million.
The animal shelter is asking for up to $300,000 for a sally port/building for cats due to overcrowding.
“We are growing,” said Alan Williams, animal shelter director. “We don’t have the rescues to take these animals like we used to. We are holding them more and holding them longer. More space would help. We don’t have control of what comes in. We need a place to keep them cats out of the building. These are outside cats; you just can’t keep them inside.”
Fleet operations' biggest request is for about $444,000 for vehicle replacement. Road maintenance is also looking for about $454,000 for equipment and $220,000 for more staff.
Parks and recreation is requesting about $1.2 million more than the current fiscal budget. The majority of the request is for three full-time employees and lighting for fields and gyms, as well as campsite development at Springs Park and three 14-passenger buses.
The county’s IT department is also asking for about $1.6 million more than its current $3 million for a total of $4.6 million. Much of that is for software maintenance, new personnel, upgrades to security and fire systems, other department requests and annual computer replacement.
“There are so many opportunities to better serve the public through technology,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “We are being much more intentional with our technology needs moving forward.”
Moving forward
In looking at current county revenue, the county is projected to exceed the total budgeted revenue by $3 million in the general fund.
“We are going to have to think about our wants and needs going forward,” Marstall said, adding that just because the county is projected to have $3 million in revenue growth doesn’t mean it will be able to fund all the requests.
“In just the sheriff’s budget alone for vehicles, compensation exceeds $4 million,” he said. “There is going to be quite the puzzle to put together.”
County Council will have a budget discussion April 19 on the personnel requests from the April 12 meeting and the first budget workshop March 29.
Presentation of the administrator’s budget is scheduled for May 3 and first reading of the budget is scheduled for May 22.