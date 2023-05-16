LANCASTER — Mrs. Lydia Pettit Faile, 92, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 16, 1930, in Lancaster, daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Pettit and Eunice Strickland Pettit. Mrs. Faile enjoyed putting puzzles together, playing cards and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.” She deeply loved God, her family, friends and White Springs Baptist Church.

