LANCASTER — Mrs. Lydia Pettit Faile, 92, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 16, 1930, in Lancaster, daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Pettit and Eunice Strickland Pettit. Mrs. Faile enjoyed putting puzzles together, playing cards and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.” She deeply loved God, her family, friends and White Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Faile is survived by her two sons, Francis “Frankie” Faile Jr. (Michelle) and Mark Faile; five grandchildren, Reagan Faile-Pilcher (Jeff), Thomas Faile (Rebecca), Gregory Faile (Taylor), Mary Frances Faile (Jon) and Mallory Faile Caldwell (Brent); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Faile was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Francis Faile Sr.; and a daughter, Melissa Dawn Faile.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Faile will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Brad Threatt. Burial will follow at Westside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to White Springs Baptist Church, Family Life Center Fund, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Lydia Faile.