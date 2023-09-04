Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Hoza Scott sits at his desk, with certifications and awards covering the wall behind him and toys lining the wall to his right.
The toys — beach balls, fidget spinners, tiny cars — are there for kids who stop by to talk.
Scott is the school resource officer at South Middle School and says his door is always open for those students who need someone to listen.
“I was these kids,” Scott said. “I grew up in a single-parent household, and there were bad times in my life when I had no one to talk to. We didn’t have school resource officers way back then. I felt that by becoming a school resource officer, I would be able to be a mentor and someone who listens without judgment.”
Scott and his family moved from Texas to Lancaster County in 2018. He worked for the town of Matthews, N.C., as a law enforcement officer before transferring to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in October 2022. While in Matthews, he worked as a school resource officer in a local high school.
“I wanted to be able to give back in a way that meant more than just making a monetary donation,” Scott said, when asked why he chose a career in law enforcement.
Scott said a lot of what prepared him for being a school resource officer was raising three teenagers. When working with teens and pre-teens, you never know what to expect, and Scott has seen that firsthand, both at home and in the schools.
“One of my favorite parts of my day is without a doubt answering the kids’ questions,” he said. “Just this morning, a sixth-grader came up to me and asked, ‘You’re old, can you still run?’ You name it, and they’ve asked it.”
Scott says he’s an open book when they ask about his life and job.
“I try to get them to see me as a person, not just someone wearing a badge,” he said.
Scott begins his workday by checking emails and making sure none of his students were involved in anything the night before. If they were, he may do a follow-up just to check on them or talk with their parents. That type of interaction is actually what led to one of his fondest memories while working in Matthews.
A young girl was involved in a fight the night before and refused to talk to anyone but him. He listened to her side of the story and talked her parents through what had happened. After about four or five months of working at the school, Scott developed a friendship with the girl and her parents.
On his last day at the school, the girl gave him a card that read: “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. We haven’t known each other very long, nor did we meet under the best circumstances, but you have helped me very much. You have helped me find my worth and to see that I can go far places in life. I hope Lancaster is good to you and I will keep in touch.”
Scott says he went back for the girl’s graduation three months later and discovered she had been accepted into Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s EMT program because she wanted to be a first responder.
“We didn’t meet under the best circumstances, but I got a family friend out of it,” he said. “Moments like that are why I do this.”