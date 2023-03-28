BLYTHEWOOD — Mrs. Debbie Sue Logan McAteer, 65, of Blythewood, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Palmetto Richland Hospital.

She was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Winston-Salem, N.C., a daughter of the late Sara Logan. The epitome of a military NCO serving in countries around the world, Mrs. McAteer was in cyber security communications in the U.S. Air Force. She loved arts and crafts, and enjoyed playing pranks on people and them playing pranks on her.

