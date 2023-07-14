LANCASTER — Mrs. Frances Reynolds Catoe, 76, of Lancaster, widow of William Dennis Catoe, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Robert Franklin Reynolds and Annie Louise Faile Reynolds.
Mrs. Catoe loved spending time with her grandboys, her family, her church and her Senior Saints group. She loved talking on the phone with her friends, working puzzle books and sewing.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Catoe was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, with the Revs. Tim Larrimore, David Sellers and Randy Mellichamp officiating. Burial was in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Catoe is survived by two daughters, Angela Catoe Hunter and her husband, Matt, and Jennifer Catoe Sellers and her husband, David, all of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Tucker Sellers, Tanner Sellers and Elijah Hunter; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Catoe Outen of Lancaster.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, and other times at the home of Jennifer and David Sellers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Freewill Baptist building fund, P.O. Box 2094, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Catoe.