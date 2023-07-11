GREER — A big sixth inning by the Greer Warhawks led to a 9-3 win over Lancaster Post 31 juniors to open the American Legion playoffs in the best-of-three series between the two teams.
Lancaster took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, where Greer scored eight runs to get the lead and eventually the win during the Monday, July 10, playoff game.
In the second inning, Post 31 got on the board after three consecutive walks loaded the bases. That led to an RBI single from Camryn Santacroce that scored both Derrion Shannon and Jordan Vinson. Santacroce went on to score on a passed ball later in the inning to put Lancaster up 3-0.
In the fifth inning, Greer got on the board to make it 3-1 off a two-out double that scored the Warhawks’ first run.
Then in the sixth inning, the flood gates opened for Greer. The eight runs Greer scored came off six walks and three doubles.
Travis Baker got the start for Post 31 juniors and went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out two.
Lancaster’s bullpen let them down in the sixth inning, allowing six walks and seven runs on just two hits.
At the plate, Lancaster struggled as well, getting just four hits as Santacroce went 2-3 with two RBIs and Baker and Anthony Twitty got the other hits for Post 31.
Post 31, which finished the regular season at 4-8 overall, will try to bounce back at game two Tuesday at Harvey Eggleton Field and then back in Greer on Wednesday, if necessary, for game three.