Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars coach Phillip Melton said despite his team falling short in the AA World Series in Hattiesburg, Miss., he remains proud.
“These players took us on ride,” said Melton, who saw the AA stars, ages 7-8, go 1-3 in the double-elimination tournament.
The Lancaster AA stars qualified for the World Series, winning the District 5 title and state championship in Dillon.
“From the time we picked this all-star team, we knew it was going to be special,” said Melton, who was assisted by Tripp Watts, Brant Barnes and Jason Knight.
The Lancaster stars went 12-4 in postseason play, including an 11-1 record to reach the Series.
“We went to work and, boy, did these boys work for us all summer long,” Melton said. “They took us through a summer, which will never be forgotten.”
In World Series pool play, Lancaster went 1-1, and then was seeded for the double-elimination round.
The AA stars dropped one-run losses to Virginia and Georgia to end their run.
“The team worked its tail off to get to the World Series and it hurt so bad to end the season like that, but that’s baseball,” Melton said. “I love each and everyone of these boys and they will always hold a special place in my heart.
“We will learn from this and move on, and hopefully be back next year,” he said. “I want to thank all the parents, families, community and businesses for supporting these boys. A special thanks to Lancaster Dixie baseball for everything.”