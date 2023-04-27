The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority is giving millions to Lancaster County to help with water and sewer projects.
The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has awarded $1.369 billion in grants to 216 local governments in the state. Nearly $31 million is coming to Lancaster County and its towns.
The RIA created the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program as an imitative designed to have impact on water, wastewater and storm water systems in small and possibly disadvantaged communities by using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA sends money to the state general assembly, which in turn gives it to state agencies like the RIA, which distributes it to counties and municipalities.
The city of Lancaster Wastewater Treatment Plant is getting $10 million for improvements. With the money, the city will tackle 10 improvement projects, which will take quite some time, according to wastewater treatment plant director Donald Ledford.
The projects include new equipment (influent pump station, headworks, energy efficient blowers, truck dumping station, hydraulic fixes and floating mixers in the equalization basin); improvements to existing infrastructure (clarifiers, oxidation ditches, sludge holding, drives and controls); and supervisory control and data acquisition improvements.
Ledford said City Administrator Flip Hutfles told him about the grant Monday, April 24, but prefaced it by saying he had good and bad news.
“The good news is you were awarded $10 million; the bad news is your place is gonna be completely destroyed for about a year as we build it,” Ledford said.
“I’m extremely excited," Ledford said, crediting City Council for the grant. "You’ve been forward-thinking in relation to the wastewater treatment plant for years. We’re in the position to handle the business and growth," because of that.
“This generational grant will allow us to prepare for the needs of our community for decades to come,” said Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny. “The $10 million allows us to maximize our sewer capacity to serve the needs of our people, while providing greater protection to the Catawba River Basin.
"Our entire community is blessed by the cooperative efforts between the city of Lancaster’s Wastewater Treatment Division and the Lancaster County Water and Sewer District," DeVenny said. "We are working together to position our city to be the regional leader in sewer treatment, which will continue to spur residential and economic development.”
Lancaster County is getting $8.1 million for multiple road drainage projects and the Lancaster Water and Sewer District is getting $10 million for the Riverside Road regional water line.
“It is great news,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “We are excited to have it. This will have an impact on the entire county.”
The town of Heath Springs is getting $2.975 million for sewer outfall replacement.
S.C. House Rep. Richie Yow (R-53) was one of the local legislative delegation members helping to fight to get the money for the local projects.
“I am proud to get that money, but it was a total team effort,” he said. “We were blessed. As our region grows, the county grows. It will go a long way toward the quality of life in our community.”
Recipients of the grant money should be able to start on their projects within the next couple months, but have to spend all of the money by the end of 2026.