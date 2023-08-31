Junior Warriors fall short
The Indian Land High School junior varsity football team opened its 2023 season with a tough 9-8 home loss to Atlantic Collegiate Academy of Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The Warriors' points came on a safety when the Indian Land trio of Ian Dillinger, Landry Wilson and Ty Fallecker teamed for a safety.
Indian Land's touchdown came on a Rylan Hoff touchdown in the one-point loss.
"We played hard against a larger team," said Indian Land JV coach Philip Sheesley. "I was proud of our intensity and we look forward to getting better each week as our season moves on.
"The JV and B-team (some 71 players) played together, and it was great to come together and get those young guys some reps," he said. "We are working for the good of the Indian Land High football program."
The Lewisville High School junior varsity football team built a 28-0 halftime lead on the way to a 42-0 win over the Buford High School B-team on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Richburg.
"We played well in spurts and moved the ball pretty well, but mistakes really hurt our chances,” said Buford High School B-team coach Zach Newton.
Buford looked to rebound when the Jackets visited McBee on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Irmo High School Junior Yellow Jackets rolled to a 48-6 win over Lancaster on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Memorial Stadium.
The Lancaster JV’s lone score came on a 75-yard kickoff return by Jaidyn Wilson.
The Junior Bruins will be in action Thursday, Aug. 31, when they host Rock Hill at Memorial Stadium.
The Fairfield Central High School junior varsity posted a 48-8 win over the Andrew Jackson High School JV team at Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The Griffins led 34-8 at the half on the way to the 40-point win.
The Vols' J'Von Kelly capped a 68-yard drive with a yard touchdown run.
On the conversion, Logan Neal passed to Zeke Clyburn. Kelly had a 30-yard run on the drive and Neal connected with Clyburn on a 34-yard pass to aid the scoring march.
"We gave up too many big plays and that hurt us," said Andrew Jackson JV coach Clarence Stover. “We will get back to work to eliminate those errors."
The JV Vols will host Crestwood of Sumter at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.