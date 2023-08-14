CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Soon students will head back to school, some entering the classroom for the first time. The American Red Cross North Carolina Region offers 10 ways to help make sure your student is safe as they head back to school for the upcoming year.

“There are some special steps parents of younger children should take, especially if kids are going to school for the first time,” said Allison Taylor, N.C. regional CEO of humanitarian services. “They should make sure the child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult, and how to dial 911. They should also make sure the child knows not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know.”