The Aug. 11 police raid of the Marion County Record — in which the police seized the newspaper’s computers and reporter’s and editor’s personal cell phones at both the newspaper’s offices and publisher’s and reporter’s homes — may have started in a small Kansas town, but the case has grown into a major cause for those concerned about the First Amendment and freedom of the press.

And many newspaper publishers, editors and reporters — including several in South Carolina who have contacted the S.C. Press Association in the past several days — are asking, can that happen here?

Eric P. Robinson focuses on media and internet law as associate professor at the USC School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He has worked in media law for more than 25 years.