ORANGEBURG — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball 6U Rookie all-stars are making their mark and diamond history.
The Lancaster Rookie stars, 10-0 in postseason tournament play, earned a bid to the first Regional World Series, winning the state championship at the Orangeburg Recreation Complex in Orangeburg with a 15-8 win over Pineview of Lexington on Tuesday, June 27.
The seven-run win gave the Lancaster stars the state title and a bid to the first 6U World Series in Rockwood, Tenn., in July.
Lancaster, which qualified for the double-elimination state tournament by winning the District 2 crown in Union with a 4-0 run, went 6-0 in the state field.
“We had quite a run,” said Joel Allen, Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie stars coach. “We were strong at the plate to boost our offense and played well on defense. We were consistent on offense and steady with our defense.
“I think we had one bad inning during our state tournament run,” Allen said.
In the state title game with Pineview, Lancaster led 8-2 after three innings, but Pineview came back to make it 12-8 after four innings.
Lancaster scored three runs in the fifth and held Pineview scoreless in the inning to take the crown and the historic World Series bid.
The Lancaster Rookie stars showed from the start they were on a mission, rolling to a 28-0 win over tournament host Orangeburg and a 10-5 victory over Gregg Park of Graniteville in Aiken County to open state play Saturday, June 24.
Lancaster then pounded Pineview, 11-1, in the first of two tournament meetings Sunday, June 25.
The 6U stars then shelled Greer, 20-5, and Gregg Park, 18-5, on Monday, June 26.
The Rookie stars then downed Pineview, 15-8, to cap a 6-0 state tournament run, outscoring their foes, 102-24.
In postseason play, Lancaster has outscored 10 opponents, 172-44.
Lancaster Rookie stars team members are Wyle Allen, Caine Bass, Reid Blackmon, Noah Croxton, Creighton Eubanks, Carson Faile, J.J. Kennedy, Sawyer Lehman, Rhett Melton, Jayden Robinson and Colton Thomas.
Joel Allen is assisted by Lael Allen, Shawn Thomas, Keli Thomas and Garrett Johnson.
“We had a tremendous team effort and outstanding support from parents and grandparents. That makes a difference,” Joel Allen said. “We had some of our league coaches come for the championship game, taking a day off to be here for us. A big thanks goes out to our league officers and sponsors.”
When the Lancaster stars returned home Tuesday, they were greeted warmly, with an escort and parade through downtown Lancaster.
“This has been a special group and they will have memories of this the rest of their lives,” Allen said. “We’re grateful for all the great support.”
The Lancaster stars open World Series play in the 12-team field July 21.