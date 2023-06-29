LANNWS-07-01-23 DIXIE BASEBALL

The Lancaster Dixie All-Stars brought home the state title earlier this week and will head to the World Series in Tennessee later this month.

ORANGEBURG — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball 6U Rookie all-stars are making their mark and diamond history.

The Lancaster Rookie stars, 10-0 in postseason tournament play, earned a bid to the first Regional World Series, winning the state championship at the Orangeburg Recreation Complex in Orangeburg with a 15-8 win over Pineview of Lexington on Tuesday, June 27.