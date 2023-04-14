LANCASTER — Mr. George Wendell Neely, 76, of Lancaster, widower of Karen Henson Neely, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.
He was born April 9, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Henry Neely and Marie Carter Neely. Mr. Neely was an U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He retired from Springs Industries after 40-plus years. Mr. Neely was a member of Gooches Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his grandbabies.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Neely will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Springdell Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dean Casey officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Neely is survived by three sons, Carson Neely and his wife, Heidi, of Rock Hill, Heyward Neely and his wife, Vickie, and Matthew Neely and his wife, Krystal, all of Lancaster; three daughters, Annette Baker of Heath Springs, Cheryl Rutledge and her husband, Kevin, and Amanda Blackmon and her husband, Jonathan, all of Lancaster; a sister, Ila Parks of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Springdell Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gooches Fire Department, 1594 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Neely.