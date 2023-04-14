LANCASTER — Mr. George Wendell Neely, 76, of Lancaster, widower of Karen Henson Neely, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born April 9, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Henry Neely and Marie Carter Neely. Mr. Neely was an U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He retired from Springs Industries after 40-plus years. Mr. Neely was a member of Gooches Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his grandbabies.

