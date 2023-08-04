LANCASTER — Charles Steven “Steve” Whitaker, 42, died Friday, July 28, 2023.
LANCASTER — Charles Steven “Steve” Whitaker, 42, died Friday, July 28, 2023.
Born April 22, 1981, he was the son of Charles Elliott Whitaker and Lynn Mahaffey Whitaker.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Hannah Whitaker and Erica Shrader; granddaughter, Kingsleigh Brunson; mother, Lynn Whitaker (Johnny); father, Charles Whitaker; brother, Robert Whitaker (Tabitha); grandmothers, Judy Whitaker and Ruth Mahaffey; mother of Hannah, Jessica Bax; nieces, Raegan, Bailey and Anslee Whitaker; extended family and many friends.
Service was 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Steve Whitaker.