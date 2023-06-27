LANSPTS-06-28-24 RACING Shaun Mangum

North Carolina racer Shaun Mangum dominated the second annual Kenneth Deese Memorial Race on Saturday, June 24, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

Mangum took the checkered flag during the Vintage main race leading from the pole to win $3,000.