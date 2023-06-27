North Carolina racer Shaun Mangum dominated the second annual Kenneth Deese Memorial Race on Saturday, June 24, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
Mangum took the checkered flag during the Vintage main race leading from the pole to win $3,000.
Top 5: Mangum, Elias Grant, Brandy Baker, Chris Fincher and Monk Gulledge
In the Crate Sportsman main, Rock Hill’s Kade Langley won, moving up from the third starting position to take the top spot.
Top 5: Langley, Jacob Catoe, Jamie Thomasson, Travis Greene Jr. and Jonathan Hinson
Chester driver Mike Huey jumped up one spot, passing pole sitter Mark Greene to win in the Lighting Late Model main race.
Top 5: Huey, Greene, Timbo Mangum, Chris Fite and Justin Hobgood
In the Pure Stock main, Tyler Parker held off a late-charging Chris Almond to capture the win. Pebo Johnson and Joseph McWatters chased the young Parker lap after lap until Johnson and Parker made contact in turn two.
Top 5: Parker, Almond, Gary Whitford, Spencer Davis and McWatters
In the Renegade main, hometown racer Andrew Baker was able to hold off James Marion, who started 11th and battled his way up to second, gaining nine spots in the main event.
Top 5: Baker, Marion, Timbo Mangum, Brandon Kinard and Andrew Winderl
Lancaster’s Dan Benson led flag-to-flag in the SEHA Hornets main to grab the win. Brad McManus and Jonathan Ellis gave Benson all he could handle during the race.
Top 5: Benson, McManus, Ellis, CJ Deas and Chris Baker
In the Thunder Bomber main, Benji Knight and Shane Vaughn battled until Knight cam out on top, winning by a straightaway.
Top 5: Knight, Vaughn, Dwayne Ray, Tyler Parker and Bill Knight