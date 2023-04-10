A petition calling on the district to fire Lancaster County School District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps has garnered 242 signatures, as of April 11.
The change.org petition was created two weeks ago by Sandy McGarry, who has grandchildren in the school district.
On the petition, McGarry listed five reasons why she believes Phipps should leave before his announced retirement date of June 30, 2024: the fiscal watch continuation, an $11 million overage on Indian Land High School's construction, the proposed bond referendum and a “conflict of interest” McGarry said Phipps has due to serving on boards of entities that receive money from the district.
“Just to name a few,” McGarry said. “We are asking him to leave now, so that we can begin the healing process and find a new Superintendent. This affects our children first and foremost and your tax dollars.”
Bryan Vaughn, district director of safety, transportation and communications, said the district cannot comment on matters pertaining to personnel. He also said that anyone at the district level would be more than happy to discuss concerns with parents about personnel. He suggests that parents write a letter, call the office to talk or set up an appointment to resolve issues face-to-face.
"Public forum comments are a one-sided conversation," Vaughn said.
The school board appealed the fiscal watch continuation March 15 in a letter to State Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver. The district has repeatedly said that the fiscal watch situation does not reflect the current financial situation, and that the initial fiscal watch continued as long as it did because the district put the matter on the back burner during the pandemic.
Much of the cost overrun in Indian Land High School's construction was due to rock removal from the site, which cost the district $15 million. Vaughn said the $11 million overage was accurate.
The school board is currently drafting a bond proposal, which they hope to pass during a 2023 special referendum. Voters approved the last bond for $199 million in 2016.
The new bond proposal is still in the conceptual phase, and first appeared on the board meeting agenda Feb. 21, although discussions regarding the need for another bond date back to January 2022.
The board has not voted on anything bond-related, except to approve a SCAGO (S.C. Association of Governmental Organizations) bond resolution. SCAGO is a nonprofit corporation that works with school districts and boards to implement cost-effective financing programs.
McGarry said she does not see how the proposed bond would not affect tax millage, which is something the district has reaffirmed multiple times.
“No one has a clue how much an election (referendum) would cost,” McGarry said. “It has to be paid for by the school board, if you do a special election. That money comes out of your pocket, my pocket, because it’s paid for by taxpayers.”
McGarry also said the district is not asking for enough money in the bond to meet its needs long-term, as she thinks the district needs 11 or 12 more schools to mitigate overcrowding, not just one or two more. The bond was last proposed at $200 million, but nothing has been finalized.
“We have to have more transparency; we have to have more involvement with the superintendent for the public,” McGarry said. “It's got to happen, because those are our children. They're our future. They are who will keep this whole world running.”
Vaughn said he encourages parents to take the time and have face-to-face conversations with district personnel. He also mentioned the district's size, with about 15,000 students, and said it takes time for the district office to look back through matters and discuss them with parents, administrators, students and teachers, so responses cannot always be immediate.
"It's good when people voice their concerns," Vaughn said, adding that he learns a lot from hearing what other people have to say on district matters. He encourages parents to continue those conversations through the right channels. Vaughn also said he does not think any person in an official position should not be able to take constructive criticism.
“You have to do what's right,” McGarry said. “You can't hide behind a door, you have to be out in the public and interact because if you don't, you don’t see what's really going on. You become blind to it.”
Vaughn said that the district cannot comment on the petition as a whole, because it is a personnel matter between the district and the board of trustees. He also said that any questions regarding Phipps' contract, financial agreements or replacement process fall into that same category.
“If we have the right person in the job, I think leadership will fall into place and the connectivity, the fluidity will start to change,” McGarry said.
The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/tell-jonathan-phipps-it-s-time-to-go-now.