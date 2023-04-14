Baseball
Buford: Buford High School capped a 3-0 week, routing host York Prep Academy, 24-0, in four innings due to the mercy rule Thursday, April 13.
The Jackets stung the Patriots for 20 hits on the way to the lopsided Region 5-2A win.
Eli Sistare banged out four hits, including two homers and a triple, to go with four RBIs, five runs scored and a walk.
Shane Stacks had four hits, including a homer, six RBIs and scored three runs. Will Rape registered three hits, including a homer, five RBIs, and scored twice.
Adam Wright supplied three hits, including two doubles, with three runs scored, two RBIs and a walk.
Hunter Gainey homered and drove in four runs, with three runs scored, a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Gainey hurled the shutout, yielding a hit and striking out four.
Buford topped Class A foe Lewisville, 1-0, at Buford Park on Wednesday, April 12.
Tanner Sellers earned the win as he fanned five and walked three. Sellers, Rape and Brayden Morgan all got a hit.
Buford blanked York Prep, 9-0, on Tuesday, April 11.
Sistare hurled the win, striking out eight. He teamed with Stacks on the shutout. Sistare walked three and gave up three hits. Stacks struck out two in two innings.
Stacks sparked the Jackets' attack with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and scored a run.
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School rolled to an 8-1 win over Class 4A Aiken High School on Monday, April 10, at the Volunteers’ field.
Brady Williams and Brady Jackson teamed to toss the complete game. Williams, in five innings, struck out three and allowed four walks, four hits and a run. Jackson, in two frames, whiffed four and gave up a hit, no runs and no walks.
Williams, the winner, aided his cause with two hits, three RBIs and a walk. Jackson had a hit, walk and scored twice.
Landon Peavy produced two hits, including a home run, with three RBIs and scored a run.
Hammond Wrenn had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Lancaster: The York Comprehensive High Cougars rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to post a 6-2 road win over Lancaster High for a Region 3-4A sweep of the Bruins on Thursday, April 13.
Simeon Strother led Lancaster with a hit and an RBI. Carter Cox and Jeremy Dawkins each had a hit and a walk. Jaden Young added a hit and was hit by a pitch.
Tony Shannon, in six and two thirds innings, gave up six hits, two earned runs and a walk to take the loss.
Lancaster dropped game two to York, falling 8-2 on Wednesday, April 12, in York.
Parker McGee, who went five innings, took the loss. He surrendered 12 hits, seven runs and three walks.
Dawkins led Lancaster with a hit and an RBI. Shannon and Strother each had a hit.
York opened the series with a 12-4 win Monday, April 10, in Lancaster.
Softball
Buford: The Lady Jackets softball team beat Andrew Jackson High, 4-3, on Wednesday, April 12. Buford got just four hits in the win, as Kelsey Watson led at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI. Laney Allen pitched a complete game allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out nine hitters.
Savanna Parker led Andrew Jackson, going 4-4 and getting the majority of the six Lady Vols' hits. Mackenzie Avant went 1-2 with a three-run homer for Andrew Jackson.
Indian Land: The Lady Warriors won one of three games this week, beating South Pointe High, 11-0, but falling to Clover, 6-5, and Catawba Ridge, 7-0.
Against South Pointe on Tuesday, April 11, Indian Land pitcher Brynley Gaa threw a one-hit shutout over six innings, while striking out eight. Kiersten Nelson went 2-4, with two home runs and five RBIs. Riley Murphy went 2-2, with a home run and three RBIs.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Clover High Blue Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a comeback win over the Lady Warriors. Murphy went 2-4 with two RBIs and Olivia Miller also had two RBIs in the loss.
Against Catawba Ridge on Thursday, April 13, Indian Land got just two hits coming off the bats of Miller and Camie Myers. The Lady Warriors made five errors in the loss.
Lancaster: The Lady Bruins made 10 errors in their first game after spring break and only got three hits, falling to Catawba Ridge, 19-4, on Tuesday, April 11. Kaylynn Miller went 1-2 with an RBI in the loss for the Lady Bruins. Camryn Cauthen went 1-1 for Lancaster at the plate.
On Thursday, April 13, Lancaster lost to York Comprehensive, 14-4. Cauthen went 1-2 with two RBIs to lead the Lady Bruins.
Morgan Dudley, Mckenzie Whitener and Sheridyn Mickles each had two hits for Lancaster.
Soccer
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team beat Andrew Jackson, 3-0, on Wednesday, April 12. The Indian Land girls soccer team beat South Pointe, 12-0, on Tuesday, April 11.
Andrew Jackson: Beside the loss to Indian Land, the Vols also fell to Fort Mill High, 3-2, in penalty kicks on Monday, April 10.
Lancaster: The Lancaster boys soccer team beat Buford, 2-1, on Wednesday, April 12.
Tennis
Indian Land: The Warriors clinched the Region 3-4A title by beating Catawba Ridge, 5-1, on Thursday, April 13.
Picking up wins for the Warriors were No. 1 singles Zachary Bandel, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 singles Daniel Tishankov, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles Dallas Taylor, 3-5, 6-3, 10-2; No. 4 singles David Neicuilescu, 3-6, 7-5, 12-10; and No. 2 doubles Yash Mehra and Nicholas Pylypiw, 8-6, 6-1.