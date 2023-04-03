The second-ranked Andrew Jackson High School varsity baseball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 12-2 victory over Cheraw High at the Orange Pit, heading into spring break.
“Our kids bring so much energy to the field and have great teamwork,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Mike Lucas. “We are hitting the ball well right now and getting quality defense and pitching. I have to give kudos to our kids because they work really hard. We beat really quality programs this week in Cheraw and Camden.”
The 14-1 Volunteers got things started in the first inning, when leadoff hitter Hammond Wrenn tripled to straight away center. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Landon Peavy. The Vols plated three more runs in the inning to lead 4-0.
In the top of the fourth, the Braves recorded their first hit off Andrew Jackson starter Brady Williams. Cheraw loaded the bases with a walk and a single. A hit batter scored the first run and the Braves scored again on a fielder’s choice. The Vols held a 4-2 lead at the end of the inning.
Wrenn ignited the Vols' offense again as he doubled down the left field line to open the fifth. He scored on Peavy’s RBI single to center. Brady Jackson, who singled in the inning, scored on Fuller Sims' sacrifice fly to put the Vols up 6-2.
The Vols' offense tallied six runs in the sixth to end the game by the 10-run rule. Zach Mothershed, Banks Helms, Wrenn, Sims and Jackson Madden all singled in the inning while Jackson, and Peavy drew walks. Williams reached on a hit by a pitch. Mothershed ended the game on a two-out grounder that was misplayed by the first baseman. The error allowed Sims to score the 12th run of the game.
Wrenn led the Volunteers' offense with three hits. He was a homer away from the cycle. Sims tallied two singles and came in relief to pitch the final two innings, allowing one hit. Jackson, Peavy, Madden, Mothershed and Helms all had one single. Williams had a double and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on two hits.
Andrew Jackson participates in The Ripken Experience over spring break in Myrtle Beach from April 3-6 and will host Aiken High School at 6:30 p.m. April 10.