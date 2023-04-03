LANSPTS-04-05-23 AJ BASEBALL Hammond Wrenn

Andrew Jackson High's Hammond Wrenn slides into third base after hitting a triple for the Vols against Cheraw High on March 31.

 Gwynn Leaird

The second-ranked Andrew Jackson High School varsity baseball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 12-2 victory over Cheraw High at the Orange Pit, heading into spring break.

“Our kids bring so much energy to the field and have great teamwork,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Mike Lucas. “We are hitting the ball well right now and getting quality defense and pitching. I have to give kudos to our kids because they work really hard. We beat really quality programs this week in Cheraw and Camden.”

