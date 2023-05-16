LANSPTS-05-17-23 SOFTBALL Laney Allen

Buford High's Laney Allen prepares to throw a pitch during the Lady Jackets' Lower State playoff game against Chesterfield High on May 15.

 Eric Rowell

Chesterfield High School notched just one win over the Buford High School softball team in three games this season, but the Lady Rams’ lone victory was a big one.

Chesterfield defeated the host Lady Jackets to keep its season going, taking a hard-fought 3-1 win in a Class 2A Lower State elimination game Monday, May 15.

Trending Videos