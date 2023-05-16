Chesterfield High School notched just one win over the Buford High School softball team in three games this season, but the Lady Rams’ lone victory was a big one.
Chesterfield defeated the host Lady Jackets to keep its season going, taking a hard-fought 3-1 win in a Class 2A Lower State elimination game Monday, May 15.
Buford, the Region V-2A regular-season champion, defeated Chesterfield twice this season before falling to the Lady Rams in postseason play.
The two teams battled to a scoreless draw going to the ninth inning Monday.
Chesterfield, with international tiebreaker rules in play and a runner at second base to open the ninth, ignited for three runs.
The big blow came on a Kaylee Eubanks’ three-run home run, giving the Lady Rams a 3-0 edge.
The ball went out in left field close to the foul line, but the three umpires ruled the ball was fair and the three-run homer stood.
Buford, which finished 16-10, rallied for a run in the bottom of the inning, but the 16-6 Lady Rams held on for the close win.
“I hate our season ended, but our girls battled all the way and left it on the field,” said Buford girls softball coach Lael Allen. “Both teams played hard, and we came up a little short today.”
Buford’s lone run came as Riley McManus drove in Kelsey Watson in the Buford ninth.
Chesterfield’s Caitlyn Gibson hurled the win, yielding three hits, one run, four walks with 12 strikeouts.
BHS pitcher Laney Allen allowed six hits, three runs, no walks and struck out four.
McManus led the Lady Jackets with two hits. Summer Morgan added a hit.
The game was the final contest for Buford seniors Aspen King, Morgan and Watson.
“Those seniors have been a big part of our softball program and we appreciate their effort and contributions,” Allen said. “We return a good group of players, so we’re looking forward to the future.”
Chesterfield advances to face host Cheraw High School on Wednesday, May 17,with the winner going to battle the 18-1 Marion Lady Swamp Foxes on Friday, May 19. Marion High School is unbeaten in the 2A Lower State tournament, and needs a win to advance to the 2A state title series.
Buford falls in opener
Buford opened the 2A Lower State playoffs with a 4-2 home loss to Cheraw on Friday, May 12.
Buford led 2-0 after four innings, but Cheraw scored a single run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth for a 4-2 lead and held on for the win.
Allen, in six innings, fanned 11. She walked one with seven hits and four runs. Caroline Plyler pitched a scoreless inning and walked two.
King led Buford with two doubles. Mallory Adams and Morgan each had a hit.